Stepfather gets 12 years jail term for rape

A 35-year-old fisherman has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Labasa High Court for raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The Court heard the man had taken the victim and her two younger siblings to a river for a swim in February last year.

When they were at the river, the offender pulled the victim into the water and told her that he was going to touch her private parts.

He stopped when the victim started crying and told her not to report the incident to her mother.

Later, when the victim’s mother came to know of the incident, she reported the matter to police and the offender was arrested and charged with digital rape.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was tried and convicted.

He also expressed little remorse for his action.

The Judge stated that the aggravating factor is that the child’s trust was breached when the offender sexually violated her as he was her stepfather.

He further ruled that the child was vulnerable due to young age and the offender was her guardian.

The man has a non-parole period of 8 years.

A domestic violence restraining order with no contact and non-molestation conditions to protect the victim has been issued.