Stepfather further remanded for alleged rape

A man alleged to have raped his stepdaughter over six years was refused bail yesterday.

The man appeared in the Suva High Court charged with five counts of rape between 2014 and 2020.

The complainant was under the age of 13-years at the time of the first alleged incident.

The 43-year-old accused was arrested on the 12th of last month.

The High Court also heard the victim’s mother did not make a formal report to police when she first came to know about the alleged incident and because of it, the alleged abuse continued.

The Court stated it is clear the accused holds a position of authority over the victim and her mother and refused bail so that the accused does not intimidate or influence the complainant or family members who are potential witnesses to the allegation.