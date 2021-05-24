Stay application denied in Amadea case

The Civil High Court in Suva has refused to grant an interim stay on an application filed in relation to the Russian superyacht Amadea.

The stay was filed by lawyer Faizal Haniff who is representing Millemarin Investment Limited which is the registered owner of the Amadea.

Haniff filed the interim stay application this week after the High Court granted an application to register a warrant from the United States to seize Amadea.

