Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|
Full Coverage

Court

State witness cross examined

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 23, 2021 11:55 am
Accused Muhammed Raheesh Isoof. [File Photo]

Defence lawyer in the Nausori Highlands murder trial, Iqbal Khan told state witness Sangeeta Devi that a few things she told the court yesterday were untrue.

Devi is the daughter of late Nirmal Kumar and Usha Devi who were found dead in August 2019, and is the 25th witness in the murder trial of Muhammed Isoof.

Defence highlighted that in one of her police statements, the witness did not mention anything about the accused.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan further put to Devi that there was nothing in the statement about the Sabeto hills. However, the state witness said she was only asked by police about the house in Legalega Nadi and nothing else.

The defence lawyer also asked Devi if her sister Nileshni Kajal knew about the accused allegedly taking their mother to the hills to which she replied no. Khan then put to the witness that nothing as such had transpired.

He also told Sangeeta Devi that at no point did his client ever say he had five houses in New Zealand and that whatever she said in court yesterday – supposedly relayed to her by her late mother – was not true.

The defence lawyer told the court that Devi had manufactured the evidence she gave yesterday.

However, 36-year-old Devi stated that whatever she said was the truth, her mother and sister were not here and that she had informed the court of everything.

Khan then asked the witness if he was surprised that she was allegedly told by her mother that they were going to Sabeto hill, but the bodies were discovered in Nausori Highlands.

Devi told the court that she did not know there was a Nausori Highlands in Nadi.

When asked by prosecution why she did not tell police about her family’s plan with Isoof on the 30th of August 2019, she said these things were not asked by investigators.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The trial is still underway.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.