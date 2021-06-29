State witness cross examined

Defence lawyer in the Nausori Highlands murder trial, Iqbal Khan told state witness Sangeeta Devi that a few things she told the court yesterday were untrue.

Devi is the daughter of late Nirmal Kumar and Usha Devi who were found dead in August 2019, and is the 25th witness in the murder trial of Muhammed Isoof.

Defence highlighted that in one of her police statements, the witness did not mention anything about the accused.

Khan further put to Devi that there was nothing in the statement about the Sabeto hills. However, the state witness said she was only asked by police about the house in Legalega Nadi and nothing else.

The defence lawyer also asked Devi if her sister Nileshni Kajal knew about the accused allegedly taking their mother to the hills to which she replied no. Khan then put to the witness that nothing as such had transpired.

He also told Sangeeta Devi that at no point did his client ever say he had five houses in New Zealand and that whatever she said in court yesterday – supposedly relayed to her by her late mother – was not true.

The defence lawyer told the court that Devi had manufactured the evidence she gave yesterday.

However, 36-year-old Devi stated that whatever she said was the truth, her mother and sister were not here and that she had informed the court of everything.

Khan then asked the witness if he was surprised that she was allegedly told by her mother that they were going to Sabeto hill, but the bodies were discovered in Nausori Highlands.

Devi told the court that she did not know there was a Nausori Highlands in Nadi.

When asked by prosecution why she did not tell police about her family’s plan with Isoof on the 30th of August 2019, she said these things were not asked by investigators.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The trial is still underway.