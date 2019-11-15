Home

State to appeal Magistrates decision

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 29, 2020 12:47 pm
The Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde. [File Photo]

The State will consider an appeal against the decision of the Magistrates’ Court to discharge Sixtus Torokana on a charge of disobedience of lawful order.

The Magistrates’ Court discharged Sixtus Torokana on 26th May on the grounds that the particulars of the offence were incorrect and there were conflicting decisions by the High Court which needed to be resolved by the Court of Appeal.

DPP Christopher Pryde says it appears the Magistrate may have made an error of law and the State will now review the decision before deciding on whether to appeal.

