State given time for file response on Freesoul Real Estate’s motion

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 31, 2020 4:46 pm
The case involving developer, Freesoul Real Estate Development was called in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The state has been given 14 days to file its response to a motion and affidavit filed by the defense.

The defense has been given seven days to reply thereafter.

The company is charged with one count of undertaking unauthorized developments and one count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice under the Environment Management Act 2005.

This is about the unauthorized development works by the company on Malolo Island in the Mamanuca Group.

The matter has been adjourned to 21st February.

 

