State files for sentence hearing against former CEO

The State has today applied for a sentencing hearing in the case of a former chief executive of a major company.

The matter was called today for mitigation and submission.

The Director of Public Prosecutions also made an application for the victim’s impact statement report to be heard in court.

Article continues after advertisement

The State counsel informed the court that the defense will also have an opportunity to cross-examine the victim.

However, this was strongly objected to by the defense, questioning why the State had not indicated this last week when the judgment was delivered.

The State replied that they had to consult with the complainant first.

The matter has been adjourned to Wednesday for sentencing hearing against the former CEO who has name suppression, after being found guilty of one count of indecent assault last week.

He committed the offense against an employee in 2019.