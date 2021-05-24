Home

Court

Four acquitted of murder charge

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 21, 2021 12:07 pm
The three men together with their lawyer Iqbal Khan.

Four people including a juvenile who were charged with murder in December 2020 have today been acquitted by the Lautoka High Court.

Mohammed Khan, Muni Nair Shailendra Prasad and his son were alleged to have been involved in the death of a 40-year-old carpenter in Malolo, Nadi.

It is alleged the deceased was drinking with his brother and friends at the height of Tropical Cyclone Yasa when an argument broke out.

Defence lawyer Iqbal Khan had argued during their first appearance in court that a drunken brawl cannot be murder.

Khan had further submitted that the victim himself had started the brawl.

The matter was then adjourned to February 17th this year but due to the pandemic, courts were not open and the matter was adjourned.

Prosecution continued pursuing evidence against the accused but later filed a Nolle Prosecui.

While dismissing the case today, High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar says the facts did not support the charge of murder which was eventually accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

