State drops charges against alleged trafficker

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has today decided not to continue proceedings against Geeta Anjana Chandar.

Chandar was alleged to have trafficked Fijians to New Zealand.

The State this afternoon filed an application for nolle prosequi.

Geeta Anjana Chandar who is currently in Australia and her sister Seta Sanjana Ram allegedly facilitated the travel of 17 Fijians who were exploited and became victims of human trafficking in New Zealand between April and September 2014.

Chandar was being represented by lawyer Dharmend Kumar.

It is alleged that the two sisters obtained more than $52,000 from the 17 complainants by deception.

Chandar and Ram were charged with trafficking in persons and obtaining property by deception.

Meanwhile, Ram’s charges have also been amended and reduced to general dishonesty.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva Magistrates court for mention on April 19th.