State amends elements of human trafficking

The Suva High Court has granted the State time to amend charges stemming from an alleged human trafficking incident in 2014.

Seta Sanjana Ram and her sister Geeta Anjana Chandar allegedly facilitated the travel of 17 Fijians who were exploited and became victims of human trafficking in New Zealand between April and September 2014.

It is alleged the two sisters obtained more than $52,000 from the 17 complainants by deception.

This morning, however, the State told the High Court that they wish to remove the elements of human trafficking and replace with General dishonesty obtaining a gain.

The presiding judge told the state that this is not the first time lawyers from the Director of Public Prosecutions have failed to work properly.

He says many lawyers at the DPP’s Office draft information without reading the law.

The prosecution says there was no witness in Fiji to prosecute on the original charges and that the original applications were missing.

Ram was the only one present in court today, as her sister Chandar is still away in Australia.

The case has been stood down to 2.30pm to amend charges.