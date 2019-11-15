Solo Mara’s case deferred to next month

Former senior diplomat Solo Mara’s no case to answer ruling has been deferred to next month.

Mara is charged with one count each of disobedience of lawful order and giving false or misleading information.

It is alleged that between 23rd and 24th of January this year, Mara gave false information to FICAC officers.

Article continues after advertisement

Defence had filed a no case to answer application on October 28th.

FICAC was to respond in 14 days but only filed the on the 20th of this month and the Chief Magistrate received the submission yesterday.

Defence has now asked for 7 days to file their reply.

The matter will be called on the 11th December.