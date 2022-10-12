Solo Mara in court for corruption-related charges

Solo Mara [Source: FICAC]

The Secretary-General, Ambassador and the Director Corporate Services of the Pacific Islands Development Forum was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court of the Anti-Corruption Division this afternoon on corruption-related offences.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has charged Solo Mara with one count of general dishonesty obtaining a gain and an alternate charge of one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Umesh Prasad is jointly charged with Solo Mara with one count of aiding and abetting obtaining a gain.

Umesh Prasad [Source: FICAC]

It is alleged that between June 1st 2020 and October 31st 2021, Mara used Pacific Island Development Forum funds in the sum of $7, 512, to install four solar-powered air condition units at his personal residence.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Prasad aided and abetted Mara to commit the offence.

FICAC Senior State Counsel Sam Savumiramira informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Savou questioned on the immunity status of the two accused, to which, the Defence counsel Devanesh Sharma informed the Court that an application to strike out the case will be filed.

Prosecution Counsel informed the Court that the Minister of Foreign Affairs had given an order to lift the immunity status of the organization before the Commission proceeded with its investigation.

Resident Magistrate granted a non-cash bail of $1000 for each of the accused and were ordered not to re-offend while on bail.

Mara and Prasad were also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change their residential addresses without first informing the Court.

They are to report to the FICAC Office in Suva on the last Monday of every month.

The travel documents for Prasad were surrendered to Court and a stop departure was also issued.

The matter has been adjourned November 14th for the second phase of disclosures to be filed.