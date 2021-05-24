SODELPA unable to confirm Nawaikula’s change of address

The eighth prosecution witness in Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula case has told the court that he cannot confirm whether the accused had relocated to Buca Village in Buca Bay Vanua Levu.

Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Communications Officer Peniasi Daveta is currently giving evidence in the Anti-Corruption Division of the Suva High Court.

Daveta says Nawaikula and some other members of parliament had indicated that they will be relocating.

He also says he is not aware whether Nawaikula owns property in Koronivia Nausori.

The Opposition MP is charged by FICAC with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay.

Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial continues.