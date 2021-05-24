SODELPA told to pay $1,800

The Lautoka Magistrate Court has ordered the Social Democratic Liberal Party to pay $1, 800 to Taitusi Rasokia Kata.

Kata who is the President of the Ba, Tavua and Vatukoula Urban Constituency Council alleges the appointment of Ratu Epenisa Cakobau as Party President was fraudulent.

He claims former General Secretary Emele Duituturaga who has no lawful authority to chair the Management Board meeting unlawfully ousted Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu from chairing the meeting.

SODELPA then made an application to strike out the originating summon.

They say a similar summon filed by Kata has already been dealt with by the court in February this year.

SODELPA says the action is an abuse of process and they had written to the plaintiff’s lawyer to withdraw the case but to no avail.

The Lautoka Magistrate says there has been no submission from SODELPA and its lawyer to say whether the said decision raises a point in the present case.

The Magistrate then declined the defendant’s request, striking out the application and ordering the plaintiffs to pay the cost.

The case has been adjourned to October 22nd for mention.