SODELPA MP’s deny charges

Some Social Democratic Liberal Party MPs have today denied charges against them in the Suva High Court.

Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua are each charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

The charges were laid against them by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in 2020.

Radrodro, Vosanibola, Nawaikula, Rasova, and Matanitobua appeared in the High Court while Qionibaravi who has been discharged from hospital is recovering from home.

It is alleged that these MPs lied about their residential address in order to receive travel and accommodation allowance in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

Their matter has been adjourned to February 14th.

Meanwhile the former Government MP, Vijendra Prakash will take his plea this Friday.

His lawyer informed the court that he needs time to explain to his client about the documents.