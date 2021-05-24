SODELPA MPs appeal dismissed

The appeal filed by Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Simione Rasova for his case to be remitted back to the Magistrates Court has been dismissed.

The High Court today ruled that it did not have the inherent jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

Rasova is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He is charged together with five other SODELPA MPs and a former Fiji First MP.

The MPs are alleged to have lied about their residential addresses in order to qualify for travel and accommodation allowances from parliament.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday for a pre-trial conference.