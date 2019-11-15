SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya acquitted

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya has been acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

This after the Director of Public Prosecution filed a notice of motion with an affidavit to withdraw the charges against Tabuya.

She was charged on March 27th for alleged Malicious Acts, under the Public Order Act.

It was alleged that on March 19th, Tabuya posted false news on her Facebook page, “Stock up on food Viti! Have a guaranteed farm supply. It’s about to get real #BeCOVIDready, and let’s just get one thing straight Fiji, the government brought coronavirus into Fiji.”

The State lawyer while appearing before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili said she has no objection to have the case withdrawn and Tabuya to be acquitted.

The Defence lawyer said due to the charges against Tabuya, she was constrained from making public comments as she was ordered by the court to deactivate her Facebook account.

The lawyer also stated that it impacted her as she was not allowed to speak to her supporters and exercise her right as a Member of Parliament.