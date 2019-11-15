SODELPA leadership considers legal options

The hierarchy of the Social Democratic Liberal Party says it will soon make a decision on whether to appeal a high Court ruling that the SODELPA Annual General Meeting in June last year was invalid.

Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has released a statement urging Party members to remain steadfast.

Rabuka says they are reviewing the judgement in detail with lawyers and will soon make a decision on what needs to be done next.

The Party Leader adds that SODELPA remains committed to the ideals and principles of its founding members and to respect the rule of law.

Based on the court ruling, the statement goes on to say that Ro Filipe Tuisawau will remain the Party President, Adi Litia Qionibaravi will remain the Vice President and Usaia Pita Waqatairewa will remain as the General Secretary.

The High Court in its judgement denied an application for the three positions to be declared vacant and that the Party Management Board to fill these vacancies until the next AGM.

Rabuka stresses that current office holders will continue serving their respective appointments and the Party will continue to move forward.

