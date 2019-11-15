SODELPA case to be ruled on notice

The Suva Tribunals court will deliver a ruling on notice in relation to a legal challenge against the Social Democratic Liberal Party filed by some of its executive members.

SODELPA Suva Constituency President Watisoni Nata and his group claim that the SODELPA election held in Savusavu last year and subsequent actions thereafter were done in breach of not only the party Constitution but also the Political Parties Act 2013 and the Constitution of Fiji.

They seek to nullify the results of the previous Savusavu vote and a fresh election and allege the General Secretary failed in her duties to formally communicate to the constituencies and failed to invite motions at the AGM.

Their lawyer highlighted that when their motions were submitted it was well within the required two month time period before the AGM.

They are asking the court to direct the Party to adhere to its constitution and follow the law in the appointment of new office bearers

Meanwhile, the defendant’s lawyer said that the General Secretary could only act after directions from the Management Board and the allegation is that she failed to do this.

The plaintiffs include party’s Suva Constituency president Watisoni Nata, Kesaia Makita, Asenaca Ravulo, Rogowale Seniviavia, Dr Mere Samisoni, Emele Duituturaga, Jope Koroisavou, Silivenusi Waqausa and Malakai Vuetibau.

The defendants are the party and its officials, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Anare Jale and Usaia Waqatairewa.

The plaintiffs had wanted to put in a motion to amend the party’s constitution.