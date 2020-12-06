SODELPA MPs released on strict bail conditions

Six SODELPA MPs have been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court after being charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova, Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua appeared before the Chief Magistrate.

The MPs are alleged to have breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

All six must surrender travel documents, report to the nearest police station every last Friday of the month.

A bail bond of $700 has also been set for each accused while the court has also issued a Stop Departure order.

Former SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka was also in court in support of his fellow MPs facing charges.



“I just come to show them our moral support, they were there when I was facing charges and it’s always encouraging for them to see their friends outside the court taking a close interests in the proceedings.”

Radrodro, Vosanibola, Nawaikula and Ratu Suliano only brought one surety and have been told to produce a second one at the next court date.

Ro Filipe Tuisawau offered to be the second surety for Ratu Suliano however, FICAC strongly objected to this saying no MP should be a surety.



The Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili also informed that he had worked with Salote Radrodro’s husband and neither FICAC nor the defense have any objection.



Court requirements on residential addresses will be effective after next week’s parliamentary sitting as some MPs live outside Suva and need to attend sessions.

The matter has been adjourned to 25th January.



