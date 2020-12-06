Six MPs to appear in court today

Six SODELPA MPs will be appearing before the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova, Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua are charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

The MPs are alleged to have breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC alleges that these MPs lied about their residential addresses in order to obtain travel and accommodation allowances from parliament funds.

Former government MP Vijendra Prakash faces the same charges and has resigned from parliament as a result.