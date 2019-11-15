Six juveniles among 11 charged for restriction breach

Eleven individuals including six juveniles appeared at the Navua Magistrates court this morning for allegedly breaching restrictions.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges.

Kosi Matakibau, Iliesa Mainiudua, Harold Mainiudua, and Waisake Baulo are each charged with failure to comply with orders.

[Kosi Matakibau]

It is alleged they gathered in a vacant building in Navua on Saturday for the purpose of consuming liquor and failed to comply with the orders issued by the Permanent Secretary for Health prohibiting such social gatherings.

The four aged 50, 28, 23 and 20 have been ordered to carry out 15 hours of community work for three days at the Navua Police Station from tomorrow.

The three will reappear in court on Friday to confirm whether they have completed the community work.

The six juveniles are also charged with failure to comply with orders.

It is alleged they gathered in Navua town on Saturday to consume liquor.

They have been bound over for 12 months and ordered not to reoffend.

Meanwhile the 11th accused Taitusi Nadolo who allegedly breached the curfew hours was handed a $400 fine.

It is alleged that on 11th April without lawful excuse Nadolo was in Naitata, Navua failing to comply with the curfew hours.

Nadolo who is a hairdresser has been ordered to pay his fine within one month and if he defaults he will face 40 days imprisonment.

The Navua Magistrate warned these accused that this is not the time to drink and enjoy but to adhere to the restrictions.