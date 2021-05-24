Six charged for alleged forgery

Six people will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly falsifying documents in order to obtain a gain.

Three men and three women are charged with forgery, general dishonesty obtaining a gain and making a false representation in order to obtain a benefit between the 1st to the 31st of May, 2019.

The accused allegedly falsify documents dishonestly for the purpose of obtaining a gain from the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged incident occurred in May of 2019 at the FNPF office in Suva.