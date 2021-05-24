Home

Court

Six charged for alleged forgery

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 8, 2022 5:55 am
[File Photo]

Six people will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly falsifying documents in order to obtain a gain.

Three men and three women are charged with forgery, general dishonesty obtaining a gain and making a false representation in order to obtain a benefit between the 1st to the 31st of May, 2019.

The accused allegedly falsify documents dishonestly for the purpose of obtaining a gain from the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged incident occurred in May of 2019 at the FNPF office in Suva.

