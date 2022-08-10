Singh’s hearing on receiving order later this month

[File Photo]

A hearing date has been set for lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh who has made an application in the Lautoka High Court to appeal the legality of a bankruptcy notice.

The Prime Minister and Attorney-General had filed these proceedings when Ravindra-Singh failed to comply with the Orders of the Suva High Court granted on July 24th, 2020 in defamation proceedings.

Singh’s lawyer, Nisha Anisha today stated the grounds of appeal included denial of a fair right to hearing at the time the Receiving Order was granted.

Nisha also submitted that Singh paid part of the order which included $120,000 to the Official Receiver’s Trust Account and that he wished to pay the interest and costs component ordered in the Judgment of the High Court.

She said nothing had been lodged yet in terms of the proof of debt which would specify the total amount needed to be paid.

Gul Fatima of R Patel Lawyers representing the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General said that Singh had raised many times issues of the total amount that he needed to pay.

Fatima maintained the Orders were clear and the Lautoka lawyer was aware of this two years ago when the judgment in the defamation proceedings had been delivered.

She further told the court that Singh was not making the payments under protest and therefore he needs to withdraw the appeal as it would save the court’s time and resources.

The hearing will take place on the 24th of this month at the Lautoka High Court.