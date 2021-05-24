Singh to seek lawyer for committal proceedings

Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh, who failed to comply with a court order and faces committal proceedings informed the court today that he will find a lawyer to represent him.

Singh was ordered to pay Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum more than $149,000 in damages for defamation.

The court found that Singh posted an unsubstantiated article titled “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page.

Singh made unsubstantiated allegations on social media about them and the May 2000 coup.

A supplementary affidavit has been filed by the plaintiffs claiming Singh is in flagrant defiance of the High Court orders.

Singh has been given 28 days to reply. He also told the court that he will engage a lawyer as he cannot represent himself in this matter.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th January for hearing.