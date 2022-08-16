Singh believed to have fled

FBC News has established that Singh flew out of Nadi on Saturday on board flight FJ 911 to Sydney.

Convicted Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh is believed to have fled the country and could currently be in Australia.

The Suva High Court had earlier today handed Singh a 10-month jail term after being found guilty of contempt of court.

The Civil High Court imposed the jail term in absentia, effective immediately.

FBC News has established that Singh flew out of Nadi on Saturday on board flight FJ 911 to Sydney.

Earlier today, a bench warrant has been issued for Singh after he failed to turn up in the Civil High Court.

Singh was found guilty of contempt of court following a committal proceeding filed against him by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This is also not the first time that Singh has failed to turn up to court, as in the ruling by the court, it has been noted in the judgment that Singh has during the trial, played the disappearing act.

It was also noted by the lawyers for the applicants had raised the issue of Singh trying to delay court proceedings and had requested for a custodial sentence.

The committal proceedings were filed after Singh failed to comply with the orders of the High Court to pay defamation damages to the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General.

Singh had posted an article titled “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page where he made unsubstantiated allegations about the Prime Minister and the Attorney General and the May 2000 coup.

He was ordered to pay $60, 000 each to the PM and the AG with six percent interest on the sum awarded from 7th March 2018 to the date of the judgment, July 2020.

Singh was also ordered to remove the article from his Facebook page and write a public apology in prominent print.

He was also directed to pay $8,000 court costs within 30 days.

However, Singh failed to comply with these orders and Singh continued to post derogatory remarks about the PM and AG.

We have also sent questions to the Australian High Commission on the matter.