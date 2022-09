A 24-year old man charged with two counts of murder has been remanded in custody.

Osea Mataitoga is also charged with one count of robbery.

Its alleged he murdered Sesha Reddy and Mirdu Chandra on February 2nd, last year in a settlement near Lawai.

The couple were found dead in their home.

Mataitoga’s case will be called again for mention on Monday September 26th.