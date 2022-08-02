Shopkeeper testifies

A FICAC witness who resides in Tacirua Heights told the Anti-Corruption Court this morning that SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro resided in the same area in 2019 and 2020.

The shopkeeper says Radrodro lives in Tacirua Heights.

The MP is alleged to have obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

She allegedly falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Vueti Marewai who is a shopkeeper at Tacirua Heights for decades, told the Court that Radrodro and her family are close family friends.

He stated that Radrodro lived five houses away from his place and she would come to his shop for groceries from time to time.

Marewai stated the MP and her husband Kitione Radrodro currently resides at their Tacirua Heights home.

He indicated to the Court he recalled the MP buying from his shop and this was during the time of the alleged offense.

The trial is continuing.