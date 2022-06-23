Court hears of alleged shoelace usage

Samuel Naicker.

The Prosecution today submitted a case theory in the Suva High Court alleging that a shoelace was used to murder a 17-year-old student in Makoi last month.

A relative found the teenager dead in his bedroom on May 28th.

32-year-old Rakiraki man, Samuel Naicker is alleged to have murdered the student.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that Naicker had slept in the victim’s bedroom on the night of the alleged incident.

The state counsel informed the court that they have filed information and disclosures and have also taken 23 witness statements.

The State says they are now awaiting the post-mortem report which they will obtain from the police.

The prosecution has asked the court for two weeks to get the post-mortem details.

Meanwhile, the defence has asked for photos of the shoelace, which the state counsel claims was found around the neck of the deceased following the alleged murder.

The state counsel has assured it will provide the photos, adding they believe the shoelace was allegedly used to strangle the victim.

The matter has been adjourned to July 12th for summary of facts.