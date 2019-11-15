Home

Sex worker killer sentenced to life

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 3, 2020 12:05 pm
Forty-three-year-old Wang Qi Yong.

A Chinese National who murdered a sex worker in Namadi Heights, Suva last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

Forty-three-year-old Wang Qi Yong strangled the 33-year-old woman on the 12th of May last year.

The victim was also a Chinese national.

It was heard in court that Yong was working for a fishing vessel and met the victim on a dating website.

The victim was demanding more money from Yong after he had already paid her $300.

When provoked, Yong pushed the victim and later strangled her.

The High Court did not impose a minimum term but said the State can decide if Yong will serve his sentence in Fiji or be deported to China.

