Sex worker killer sentenced to life

A Chinese National who murdered a sex worker in Namadi Heights, Suva last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

Forty-three-year-old Wang Qi Yong strangled the 33-year-old woman on the 12th of May last year.

The victim was also a Chinese national.

It was heard in court that Yong was working for a fishing vessel and met the victim on a dating website.

The victim was demanding more money from Yong after he had already paid her $300.

When provoked, Yong pushed the victim and later strangled her.

The High Court did not impose a minimum term but said the State can decide if Yong will serve his sentence in Fiji or be deported to China.