Several amendments made to Nawaikula’s claim

As Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula’s trial progressed into the fourth day, the documents presented in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court revealed that on several occasions between 2019 and 2020, the latter did not provide any evidence that he had returned to his station in Buca Village, Buca Bay Savusavu after the parliament session.

During a lengthy examination by FICAC Deputy Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam, it was revealed that Nawaikula would justify his travel to Vanua Levu through a way of letter and the Parliament Finance Unit paid him according to the claims submitted.

However, by end of October 2019, a finance staff had started picking up inconsistencies in the claims made by Nawaikula. Ninth Prosecution Witness Senior Finance Officer, Sarwesh Narayan at the Parliament Secretariat testified in court that several amendments were made in Nawaikula’s claims.

In one instance, Nawaikula made claims for his travel from Koronivia to Nausori Airport and to Labasa and back.

Narayan said Nawaikula was not paid according to the claims he made as a finance officer had noted that he did not travel for any parliamentary sitting. Nawaikula was still paid for his travel to Labasa.

However, upon examination by the prosecution, Narayan said there should have been a further reduction from Nawaikula’s claim as he had not gone to his base in Buca and therefore should not have been paid.

Several other documents were presented in court, showing similar travel patterns and claims.

He said the staff discussed the variances with the Manager of Finance following which they started scrutinizing the claims made.

The defense will cross-examine the ninth prosecution witness tomorrow.