Seventh witness to take stand in Nawaikula trial

A former Opposition Staff and current communications officer with the Social Democratic Liberal Party Peniasi Daveta testified in court yesterday that Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula would only enquire about his claims when there were payment delays.

Daveta was the eighth prosecution witness at the end of day three of the trial.

Prosecution lawyer, Rashmi Aslam questioned Daveta whether Nawaikula ever enquired about his claims after it was submitted.

Daveta said Nawaikula had enquired about it a couple of times.

Aslam also asked whether there was any quarrel between him and Nawaikula in regards to the payment on which Daveta said there was never any problem.

Daveta said there was a level of trust between him and Nawaikula and based on the trust he would fill the claim form based on the information provided by the MP.

Nawaikula is charged by FICAC with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay.

Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The prosecution is expected to call six more witnesses.

The trial resumes this morning.