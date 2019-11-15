Seven-year-old charged with aggravated burglary and theft

A seven-year-old boy was charged with aggravated burglary and theft only for the charge to be later withdrawn due to his age.

This was revealed in the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts last month in relation to serious crimes.

According to the statistics 40 people were charged with a total of 45 counts of separate incidents.

Article continues after advertisement

The offences were manslaughter arising from breach of duty , aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft , receiving stolen properties among others.

The DPP says of the 40 accused persons, seven were juveniles and nine were police officers.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences.

A 45-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving causing grievous harm to four victims of whom one was a 3-month-old boy.

The police officer was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

A 38-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving after he fell asleep at the wheel which resulted in an accident.

In another incident, a 24-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving and excess breath alcohol while a 36-year-old police officer was charged with careless driving.

Three police officers were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

In one incident, a 20-year-old and a 49-year-old police officer were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 41-year-old man while in another incident, a 26-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 27-year-old wife.

A 30-year-old and a 43-year-old police officer were charged with aggravated robbery of $500 cash from a Chinese national.

There were 32 victims of the 45 counts of separate incidents.

There were four incidents where the accused and the victims were related to one another.

A 38-year-old mother and a 65-year-old grandfather were charged with manslaughter arising from breach of duty after they allegedly neglected their 3-year-old son and 3-year-old grandson which resulted in their deaths by drowning.

A 35-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 9-year-old daughter.

The accused allegedly beat his daughter with a hosepipe.

A 30-year-old man was charged with assault, assault causing actual bodily harm and wrongful confinement of his 27-year-old de facto partner.

The accused was also charged with rape.

There were four separate incidents where taxi drivers were robbed.

In one incident, a 23- year-old man was charged with robbery of a mobile phone from a taxi driver while a 20-year- old was charged with aggravated robbery of $200 cash and two mobile phones from two taxi drivers.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the aggravated robbery of $170 cash and a mobile phone from a 41-year-old taxi driver.

The accused persons were passengers in the victims’ taxis.

A 31-year-old man was charged with the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

He allegedly cultivated 38.59 kilograms of cannabis sativa.























