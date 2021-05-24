Seven women challenge new Amended Act

Seven women have filed a constitutional redress in relation to the amendments to the Electoral Voters Amendment Act.

The matter was called in the Suva High Court this morning.

These women are Yashmin Nisha, Adi Asilina Davila Toganivalu, Lavinia Rose Bernadette Rounds Ganilau, Shiromani Priscilla Singh, Elizabeth Catherine Reade Fong, Leba Seni Nabou Khan and Salote Raikolo Qalo.

They are claiming that the name change laws are discriminatory against married women on the grounds of sex, gender, and marital status and are in breach of their constitutional rights to equality and to vote.

The seven women are supported by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement and the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre filed for constitutional redress.

They also claim the new laws violate their constitutional rights to privacy, as well as to their cultural and social identity.

The defendants, in this case, are Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

The defendants in the matter have been given time to file their affidavit while plaintiffs have been given time to respond and file their submissions.

The matter will be called for hearing on the 24th of February next year.