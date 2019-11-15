Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Seven police officers bailed

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 4, 2020 12:53 pm
The seven police officers charged with a count each of conspiracy to defeat the course of justice have been granted bail.

The seven police officers charged with a count each of conspiracy to defeat the course of justice have been granted bail.

They will enter plea on the 31st of this month.

Officers Solomone Nute, Salacieli Tabalailai, Marika Iranasau, Koroi Lakokilepanoni, Vilikesa Baledruma, Elizabeth Sautu and Romeo Nasila have strict bail conditions to follow.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that on 5th May last year, the seven conspired with each other to pervert or defeat the course of justice to make a false statement in relation to a traffic investigation at Kadavu Police Station.

The State served first phase disclosures.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili today.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.