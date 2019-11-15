Seven police officers bailed

The seven police officers charged with a count each of conspiracy to defeat the course of justice have been granted bail.

They will enter plea on the 31st of this month.

Officers Solomone Nute, Salacieli Tabalailai, Marika Iranasau, Koroi Lakokilepanoni, Vilikesa Baledruma, Elizabeth Sautu and Romeo Nasila have strict bail conditions to follow.

It is alleged that on 5th May last year, the seven conspired with each other to pervert or defeat the course of justice to make a false statement in relation to a traffic investigation at Kadavu Police Station.

The State served first phase disclosures.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili today.