Court

Seven charged for separate sexual offences

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 1, 2021 12:00 pm

Seven people were charged with a total of 14 counts of separate sexual offences last month.

These include 13 offenses of rape and one case of attempted rape.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were seven victims of whom two were under the age of 18.

There were six female victims and one male victim.

Of the seven people charged, two were juveniles.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of rape of his eight-year-old sister-in-law.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the attempted rape of his 19-year-old cousin.

There were three incidents where the victim and the accused were related to one another.

A 34-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 47-year-old de-facto partner.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape of a 12-year-old boy.

A 54-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of a 34-year-old woman.

The alleged incident occurred after a drinking party.

There was one incident where a 24-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in his taxi.

A 27-year-old man was also charged with the rape of a 20-year-old woman.

