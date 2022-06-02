September trial for former govt MP

Vijendra Prakash.

The trial of former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash is set to begin on September 19th this year.

Prakash appeared in Anti-Corruption Court in Suva this morning before Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.

It is alleged that Prakash gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

The former government MP allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Waidradra in Naitasiri and obtained around $33,000.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has informed the court that trial dates for other MPs have also been rescheduled because they are yet to complete the case against Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

Ratu Suli’s case ends next week.

Prakash will now go on trial in September.