Court

Sentencing submission for Freesoul case next week

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 4:13 pm

The case in relation to Freesoul Real Estate Development has been adjourned to next week for sentencing submission.

The matter was called for sentence hearing in the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon.

In April this year, Freesoul Real Estate Development was convicted of carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island.

Article continues after advertisement

Freesoul Real Estate Development is charged with three counts of undertaking unauthorized development and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

They had carried out work on the dry land at Wacia and Qelelawa on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report in 2017.

The Magistrates court had found the company guilty of two counts of undertaking the unauthorized development, however, they were found not guilty of the third count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

The matter will be called in the Suva Magistrates court again next Tuesday.

