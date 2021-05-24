Sentencing hearing begins in Freesoul case

The sentencing hearing for Freesoul Real Estate Development got underway in the Suva High Court this morning.

Two state witnesses took the stand to give evidence on the proposed restoration work to be carried out on Malolo Island.

Freesoul Real Estate Development was convicted of carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island.

They had carried out work on the dry land at Wacia and Qelelawa on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report in 2017.

An independent marine ecology consultant Helen Sykes the restoration would cost over $230,000.

She says over 5700 mangroves were damaged and to replace it, they will need to plant around 18,000 seedlings which would take 20 years to grow.

She says mangroves are extremely important for ecological function.

Civil Engineer Robin Parmal also gave evidence saying that when he had visited the site in 2018, the channel was already dug up.

He says if the site is not restored then there will be an erosion of the embankment however it will restore itself in years to come.

Director Environment Sandeep Singh was also supposed to give evidence in court today however the court heard that she is away overseas.

The sentence hearing will resume on 28th of March.