Sentence date set for former senior executive

The former chief executive of a major company found guilty of indecent assault will be sentenced on December 3rd.

A sentence hearing was held in Suva Magistrates Court today.

The defense lawyer asked the court to consider discharging his client without conviction.

However, the state says it does warrant a conviction as it will act as a deterrent to show that the law is equal.

The former CEO was found guilty of one count of indecent assault

He committed the offense against an employee in 2019.

