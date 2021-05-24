Home

Sentence date set for former senior executive

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 18, 2021 11:15 am

The former chief executive of a major company found guilty of indecent assault will be sentenced on December 3rd.

A sentence hearing was held in Suva Magistrates Court today.

The defense lawyer asked the court to consider discharging his client without conviction.

However, the state says it does warrant a conviction as it will act as a deterrent to show that the law is equal.

The former CEO was found guilty of one count of indecent assault

He committed the offense against an employee in 2019.

More soon.

 

