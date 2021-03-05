Senior police officer pleads not guilty

A high ranking police officer who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor pleaded not guilty in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The officer is facing four counts of sexual assault.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted a minor between 2015 and 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged incident took place at the home of the victim who is now 12-years-old.

During a previous sitting, the court was informed that the accused was having an extra-marital affair with the mother of the alleged victim.

The Prosecution today said there is no admission in the caution interview.

The defense says it is not challenging any statement.

The defense has made a bail application and the State has to respond in seven days.

The accused has been further remanded in custody.

The bail hearing is fixed for next Monday.

FBC News understands the senior officer is also a recipient of a Fiji50 Medal and has been suspended by the Fiji Police Force.