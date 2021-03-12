Senior officer facing sexual assault charges granted bail

A suspended senior officer facing four counts of sexual assault has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted a minor between 2015 and 2020.

The accused who was having an extra-marital affair with the mother of the alleged victim committed the alleged offence at the home of the victim who is now 12-years-old.

Article continues after advertisement

The Magistrate granted bail under strict conditions that the accused maintain a distance of 100m at all times from the victim and her mother during the course of proceedings of the case.

It was also heard in court that the accused is not to contact or use another to contact the victim or her mother.

The matter will be recalled on the 15th of April.

FBC News understands the senior officer is also a recipient of a Fiji50 Medal and has been suspended by the Fiji Police Force.