Senior civil servant fronts anti-corruption court 

A Senior World Heritage Officer of the Department of Heritage and Arts has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Anaseini Kalougata has been charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage and one count of falsification of documents.

It is alleged that between 1st November and 30th November 2017 Kalougata falsified subsistence allowance and traveling expenses claim forms for the Ministry of Education and as a result obtained a financial advantage amounting to $2,720.

It is alleged Kalougata falsified subsistence allowance and traveling expenses claim forms and did so with the intention of obtaining a gain.

FICAC Counsel Josann Pene informed the Court that the first phase disclosures have been served.

The accused has been released on $1000 bail and has been ordered not to re-offend while on bail.

Kalougata was also ordered not to change her address without informing the Court first, not to interfere with State witnesses, and to surrender her passport.

She is further ordered to report to the FICAC Office beginning on 20 December 2021 and every fortnight thereafter.

A stop departure order has been issued against her.

The matter has been adjourned to 12th January.