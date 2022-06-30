Sen bail ruling tomorrow

The Labasa High Court will rule on the bail application for murder accused Amrit Sen tomorrow.

The case was called before Justice Aruna Aluthge today.

Sen’s lawyer, Abhay Singh applied for fresh bail after a previous attempt earlier this week failed.

Singh is seeking bail for his client, based on medical reasons.

However, state prosecutors have objected to the application, citing murder as an indictable offence and that Sen has a total of 15 counts against him.

Sen has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy, seven counts of acts intended to cause grievous harm, two counts of criminal intimidation, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one count of damaging property.

The ruling will be delivered at 12pm.