Court

Seized yacht valued at $700m

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 21, 2022 11:13 am
[File Photo]

The  Director of Public Prosecutions has been given time to amend the Originating Summons in its application to restrain Russian Yacht Amadea.

High Court judge Justice Deepthi Amaratunga has instructed DPP to amend the Summons and include the registered owner of the superyacht as the second respondent in this matter.

The Amadea is being investigated for possible breaches of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and money laundering.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva lawyer Faizal Haniff appeared on behalf of Millemarin Investment Limited, the company which is registered as the owner of the yacht.

He also stated that the superyacht is valued at $700 million.

The court has also given time for defence to file an affidavit opposing the application to restrain the yacht.

Both parties have until Monday when the hearing proper will begin.

The DPP is seeking to register a US warrant to seize the Amadea alleging that it is the property of Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov who has been sanctioned over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

