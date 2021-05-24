Security officer further remanded for alleged rape

A former security officer who allegedly raped his niece in the Central Division has been further remanded by the Suva High Court.

The 29-year-old is charged with three counts of rape.

The victim was 16-years-old when the alleged incident occurred last year.

The accused has informed the court that he has put in his application to Legal Aid for representation.

He also informed the High Court Judge that he has also made a bail application and that he will reside in Samabula once granted bail.

The State is objecting to the bail application.

The Judge ordered him to bring his sureties next Tuesday as he will hear the bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to December 14th.