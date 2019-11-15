Second witness takes stand in Maharaj case

The hearing of former Chief Executive of the then Fiji Commerce Commission, Bobby Maharaj continues in the Suva Magistrates Court.

The second witness in the trial, Sanjay Menon, who currently works for the Fijian Competition and the Consumer Competition was earlier a co-accused in the matter but was granted immunity by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

It is alleged that between March and December 2012, Maharaj directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou, Tailevu, and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

Maharaj faces one count of abuse of office.

