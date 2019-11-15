Second witness takes stand in Freesoul trial

The second prosecution witness in the Freesoul Development trial testified that during her first inspection at the Malolo Island her first impression was of a fully-fledged development.

Senivasa Waqairamasi who in her over fourteen-year career has undertaken around twenty environment impact assessments took the stand in the Suva Magistrates Court as the trial continued into its third day today.

Waqairamasi said she accompanied a team to the site on 11th August in 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

She said before the visit she thought the site would be at its natural state however there was a fully-fledged development being undertaken.

Waqairamasi said she had expected some alteration but not to the extent that was carried out already and that too before an EIA is approved.

She testified that she saw road tracks, temporary staff quarters, and the presence of heavy machinery.

The trial continues on 30th November.