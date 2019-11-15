Second psychiatric evaluation ordered for murder accused

The Suva High Court has ordered a second psychiatric evaluation for murder accused Fabiano Dakai.

Dakai is alleged to have used an axe to kill a security officer in Navua while he was sleeping in February last year.

The defense lawyer will file a voir dire challenging the alleged confession and voluntary submission by the accused in his caution interview.

Dakai’s lawyer requested another psychiatric evaluation report to ascertain his mental state at the time he had given the interview to police.

The Judge has ordered that the report be put together by the same two doctors who had recently assessed the mental state of the accused when he was receiving treatment at the Saint Giles hospital earlier this year.

The High Court also states the report should help in proceedings and determine whether Dakai knew what he was doing at the time of the incident.

Dakai’s lawyer will then most likely consider using the defense of insanity depending on the findings of the psychiatric evaluation.

State prosecutors had earlier contested the first report saying that Dakai is fit to take a plea and can participate in court proceedings.

They have now agreed to proceed with the voir-dire.

The case will be called for mention on the 20th of November this year.