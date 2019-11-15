Home

Second prosecution witness in Mara's case denies allegation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 26, 2020 4:40 pm
The second prosecution witness today denied allegations that the search warrant conducted at the former diplomat Solo Mara’s residence earlier this year was done illegally.[File Image]

Mara’s trial started in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

In this matter, Mara is charged with one count each of disobedience of lawful order and giving false or misleading information.

The second prosecution witness Mosese Matanasiga, who led the local investigation, said during the search at Mara’s residence they asked for the password to his personal email account.

He said upon liaising with his lawyer, Mara refused to tell them his password.

Matanasiga said Mara kept refusing, following which he told him that he was under arrest for disobeying lawful order.

The defense lawyer then asked Matanasiga which lawful order had Mara disobeyed and whether the search warrant authorized the investigators to question Mara.

While avoiding the questions a couple of times, Matanasiga said the power was vested to them through the search warrant.

FICAC had conducted two searches at Mara’s residence and both in the evening.

The trial continues tomorrow.

